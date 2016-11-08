Pregnant woman killed, set on fire in New Orleans; parents killed

On the day she was supposed to enjoy her baby shower, a woman who was seven months pregnant was stabbed repeatedly in a bedroom of her home, then covered with books and “accelerant materials” and set on fire, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Her father was found shot to death in the kitchen, and her mother was shot and stabbed, her body found just outside the house.
Hours after firefighters doused the blaze, authorities had a suspect in custody: a young man who is believed to be the father of the unborn child.
Sheriff Newell Normand announced at a news conference that Jatory Evans, 28, of New Orleans, was arrested early Tuesday on three counts of first-degree murder and one of count of feticide in Monday’s attack is suburban Jefferson Parish. He said Evans denies killing the family, and that detectives were checking his alibi.
The victims were 49-year-old Dwayne Hanson, 45-year-old Samantha Hanson and their pregnant 20-year-old daughter, Sydney.
The sheriff said Dwayne had been shot, Samantha had been shot and stabbed, and Sydney had been stabbed multiple times before her body was set on fire.
The alleged motive for the killings was unclear. Normand said police had been called to the town house late last month to investigate damage to Dwayne Hanson’s truck after Hanson and Evans had argued, and that Evans was under a restraining order obtained by the family.
He said investigators were still trying to construct the timeline.
Sydney Hanson had been scheduled to attend a baby shower Monday but never showed up. Her parents, who worked at a nearby business, had come home at lunch time. The sheriff said witnesses reported hearing possible gunshots, and a neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke.
