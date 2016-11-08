Judge delays ruling on ex-coach’s molestation conviction

Former Hancock High School assistant girls basketball coach Leslie Danielle DeWitt must wait until Thursday to learn if she will get a new trial or a reduced prison sentence after a jury last month found her guilty of molesting a student.
Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois was to issue his ruling Tuesday on a motion her attorney argued on Monday.
DeWitt has been convicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. The child was a student and a member of the basketball team.
Bourgeois imposed the maximum prison term of 30 years day for day at her Oct. 17 sentencing. A Hancock County jury found DeWitt not guilty on two counts of sexual battery.
Bourgeois re-set his ruling for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
He is presiding over a trial in Harrison County Circuit Court this week and DeWitt’s attorney, Jim Davis, has a trial in an adjacent courtroom.
Davis and Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker argued their views on the motion late Monday afternoon.
Dewitt, 34, is a wife and mother. Her husband, also a coach, waited with others for several hours to hear the ruling on Tuesday.
