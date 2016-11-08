South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Nov. 7, 2016

Nicholas Wallace, 37, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of meth.
Delbert Ervin, 32, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of grand larceny.
Brennan Sheldon, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 on a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor simple assault.
Jessie Millis, 25, was arrested Nov. 7, on felony counts of eluding an officer with a motor vehicle and two counts of simple assault on a police officer, firefighter or school official. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving a motor vehicle, first offense DUI and two counts of resisting arrest. He is on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Billie Jo Butler, 45, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of burglary.
Charles Chevalier, 35, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of grand larceny.
David Flowers, 24, was arrested Nov. 7 on three counts of auto burglary.
Richard Ricks, 39, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of meth.
Shameek Moore, 38, was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of trafficking MDMA and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Stephanie Roper, 44, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of burglary.
Travis Rankins, 22, was arrested Nov. 7 on two counts of burglary.
William Lienhardt was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of manufacturing paraphernalia, DUI, speeding and no drivers license.
Antoine Johnson was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of possession of meth and two counts transfer of a controlled substance.
Dustin Skaar, 30 was arrested Nov. 7 on three counts of possession with intent.
Markayle Beans, 28, was arrested Nov. 7 on the charges of aggravated domestic assault and simple domestic assault.
Melony Emch, 41, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of meth.
Ronald Thornton, 46, was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Mark Brooks, 59 was arrested Nov. 7 on charge of possession of oxycodone.
