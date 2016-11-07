Police: Man said he didn’t know truck was stolen — from 100 miles away

A man found driving a pickup truck told police he didn’t know it was stolen from some 100 miles away, D’Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
The 2008 Ford F150 police pulled over in a traffic stop early Sunday was reported stolen in Covington County, Griffin said.
Christopher Lee Crane, 33, told police he had borrowed it and had no idea it was stolen, Griffin said. But he was wanted on a warrant in Covington County on a charge of taking a motor vehicle.
Crane said he’s homeless, but has previous addresses in Saucier and Gulfport, Griffin said.
Police arrested him on a charge of receiving stolen property and on the outstanding warrant.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Crane’s bond at $10,000.
And a bail bond company surrendered Crane on a pending charge of felony shoplifting in Biloxi. He was arrested on that charge March 15.
Crane is held with no bond at the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Covington County.
Comments