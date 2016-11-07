South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 6, 2016.

Fabio Joaquin, 22, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Della Ward, 36, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge.
Brandon Ainsworth, 22, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Christopher Brooks, 31, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent and on a charge of simple domestic assault.
Christopher Crane, 33, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on possession of stolen property, felony shoplifting and taking away of a motor vehicle charges.
James Perrette III, 39, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on grand larceny and burglary - breaking and entering, or home invasion charges.
Michael Polk, 52, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on taking away of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property charges.
Robert Dunn, 32, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on a charge of simple assault of a police officer.
Veronica Stodola, 29, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
