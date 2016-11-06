Man arrested on two counts of unlawful touching of a child

A Sunday traffic stop ended with the arrest of a 22-year-old man on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes, said Biloxi police.
Fabio Fernando Joaquin-Mateos was stopped by Biloxi police Sunday, said Lt. Christopher De Back in a release, and later transported to the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $200,000. He was booked at the jail late Sunday afternoon.
In July, Biloxi police received a report that two juveniles had been touched inappropriately, De Back said. Two warrants for Joaquin-Mateos were issued in August by Judge Albert Fountain.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments