Woman admits she had meth in her spare tire. Now she faces prison

A South Mississippi woman has admitted she was involved in transporting meth from Texas to Gulfport in a spare tire in her vehicle.
Melissa Brewer, 50, faces up to five years in prison on a guilty plea to a charge of travel in aid of drug racketeering enterprises. She is held with no bond pending her Feb. 10 sentencing in federal court.
She and Mark Hanks, 39, were arrested Feb. 11, when federal agents said they found the couple with a half-pound of meth and $10,140 in suspected drug money at the Motel 6 on U.S. 49 in Gulfport. The spare tire had been cut and the meth was hidden in it.
Hanks told agents Brewer had picked him up in Texas a day earlier and they had driven to South Mississippi with one kilo of meth, a Homeland Security Investigations agent said in an affidavit. They were suspected of bringing several pounds of meth to South Mississippi in the previous couple of months, the agent said.
Brewer is held with no bond. She was on probation at the time of her arrest for an escape conviction in Forrest County. She also has a credit-card conviction in Harrison County from a 2010 arrest.
A federal judge in September fined Hanks $10,000 and sentenced him to 16 years and eight months in prison for distributing meth.
