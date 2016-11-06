Update: Woman held in stabbings knows wounded men, police say

Police say a woman arrested in connection with the stabbing of two men in an apartment complex parking lot knows them.
Della Latrice Ward, 36, was booked at the Jackson County jail early Sunday morning after she was treated at a hospital, police Lt. Doug Adams said Sunday.
The stabbings were reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday at Willow Creek Apartments on Eden Street. The apartment complex is across from Colmer Middle School.
Ward and two others were taken to Singing River Hospital, Adams said. The men did not suffer life-threatening wounds, he said.
Adams said Ward was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. It’s unclear if she faces one count or two.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and other arrests could be made, he said.
No details have been released on a possible motive.
Ward is held with no bond pending an initial court appearance.
