South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016

Gary Wayne Schill, 36, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth.
Amos Frederick Smith, 52, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, on a charge of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Lee Tennant, 33, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
David Lee Kimble, 52, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, on charges of possession of meth and hydrocodone.
Elvis Aaron Duke, 38, was arrested Nov. 5, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Dale Mahone, 37, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, after indictment on a charge of felony bad check and new charges of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, DUI first offense, reckless driving, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.
Tiffany Ann Landry, 40, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.
Comments