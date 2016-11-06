Officer assaulted while responding to assault complaint, police say

A police officer responding to a domestic assault incident early Saturday was assaulted himself, police said.
Robert John Dunn, 32, of Biloxi, assaulted the officer who responded to a call for help from the 1700 block of Corley Street, Detective Nick Sonnier said.
The officer’s injuries were minor and did not require medical attention, he said.
Assaulting an officer is a felony charge.
Dunn was booked at the Harrison County jail with a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Police also arrested Dunn on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Dunn has been freed on bond.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
