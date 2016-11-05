Three hospitalized in multiple stabbing in Pascagoula, police say

Pascagoula Police Department Lt. Doug Adams confirmed three people were stabbed and were taken to the hospital Saturday night.
One of the victims was undergoing “exploratory” surgery, Adams said.
“They’re checking to see if major surgery is needed,” he said.
All three victims were brought to Singing River Hospital. The stabbings occurred in the parking lot of the Willow Creek Apartment Complex off Eden Street in Pascagoula.
Adams said dispatch received a call concerning the assault about 8:06 p.m.
Adams did not have the condition of the other two victims and didn’t release any names. He said he would have more information available soon.
The Sun Herald will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
