He was arrested for stalking her once. Then he came back, police said

A Biloxi man previously charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend is in jail Friday after he allegedly stalked her again Wednesday morning.
Biloxi police arrested Boaz Christopher Burney, 25, on a warrant for aggravated stalking.
Lt. Christopher De Back said Burney’s ex-girlfriend called police after she said Burney beat on her home window and threatened to harm her. De Back said officers observed a man running from the area when they responded to the call, but were unable to find him.
Investigators learned Burney had previously been arrested and convicted in Biloxi Municipal Court in 2012 for stalking the same victim.
Police Friday located Burney in Biloxi, where he was arrested. He was taken to the Harrison County jail where he’s being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to Mississippi criminal code, a person is guilty of aggravated stalking if they have previously been convicted of stalking within the past seven years. The penalty for aggravated stalking is up to five years imprisonment and a $3,000 fine.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
