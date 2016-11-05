He’s 70 and was hauling 11 kilos of cocaine. Now he’s prison-bound

A 70-year-old McAllen, Texas, man has been fined and ordered to prison over 11 kilos of cocaine he was found with during an Interstate 10 traffic stop in Harrison County.
Victor John Wendell Jr., made headlines in April, when federal agents said they found the cocaine in his RV’s air-conditioning system, and he replied, “Y’all got me good...I’m going to die in prison.”
Wendell had faced trial on multiple charges with penalties of 10 years to life in prison since his April 12 arrest. He pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of drug-racketeering enterprises.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced him Wednesday to five years in prison and fined him $5,000. The judge also ordered three years of post-release supervision.
Guirola gave him the maximum prison term for the charge.
Wendell was driving a 1999 Coachmen RV when he was pulled over.
Wendell told investigators he was making his second trip to an RV park in Jackson County to deliver cocaine and planned to return to McAllen with the money, a DEA Task Force agent said in an affidavit.
Wendell’s wife, Gema, wrote Guirola a letter asking that he please not keep her husband in jail too long. She said she’s from the Philippines and has no family in the U.S., her letter said.
