November 4, 2016 1:49 PM

Police say she threw bricks through a car’s windows, but why?

By Robin Fitzgerald

Pass Christian

A woman is accused of throwing bricks through a car’s windshields and causing about $8,000 in damages, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.

Natalie Canice Duvernay, 37, turned herself in Thursday night on a charge of felony malicious mischief.

Her arrest involves an incident reported about 5 a.m. Oct. 23 near Brill Street and Cedar Avenue, Hendricks said. Homes are in that area, a block off the beach, and are elevated.

Bricks were used to smash windows and otherwise damage the vehicle, including a rear door, the hood and grill, Hendricks said.

“It appears to involve an ongoing feud she has with another woman,” he said. Police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set a $20,000 bond when he signed the warrant.

Duvernay was booked at the Harrison County jail and was released on bond shortly afterward.

Malicious mischief is a felony when alleged damages are intentional and the loss or repair costs reach $1,000 or higher.

