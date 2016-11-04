He robbed elderly woman at knife-point. This is what the judge decided.

A man who robbed an elderly homeowner at knife-point in Jackson County and stole her car keys and vehicle has been ordered to serve 18 years in prison day for day.
And he is set for trial Nov. 14 on the same charges in Harrison County.
Ladarius Dominique McClelland, 21, of Ocean Springs, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court. The charges are armed robbery, burglary of a dwelling and taking of a motor vehicle.
The crimes occurred Dec. 26, 2014, in St. Martin.
He demanded an elderly homeowner’s property by threatening her with a knife and took her car and drove off, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said in a news release. An hour later, he was arrested at a D’Iberville gas station while in possession of the victim’s vehicle.
During his plea, he admitted he was impaired by Xanax and spice when he committed those crimes, Lawrence said.
Judge Kathy King Jackson imposed a 35-year prison term for the armed robbery and ordered 18 years served without early release and the remainder served on post-release supervision.
She ordered 25 years in prison for the burglary, with 18 to serve and the rest also on probation.
And Jackson gave him a five-year prison term for taking the vehicle.
She ordered the prison terms to run concurrently for a total of 18 years.
Jackson also fined McClelland $3,000, ordered him to pay $300 to the Mississippi Crime Victims Compensation fund, and ordered court costs for each of the charges.
“People have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes,” Lawrence said. “This case is yet another example of the ongoing problem addiction to drugs are causing in our society.”
Assistant District Attorneys Kathlyn Van Buskirk and George Huffman prosecuted the case.
McClelland is a felon. He was convicted of grand larceny from a theft in 2013, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
