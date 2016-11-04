South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 3, 2016.

Stephanie Hollifield, 36, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on felony charges of possession of meth and a felony probation violation. She also faces misdemeanor charges of switched license plate, providing false information and possession of drug paraphrenalia.
Latasha Dorsey, 33, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on charges of possession of a controled substance (meth) and manufacture of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Aaron Collins, 31, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a felony charge of a probation violation and two misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
Blake Sparks, 27, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cedrick Smith, 32, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of selling cocaine.
Clyzell Smith, 48, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by the Department of Corrections on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Henry Busch III, 50, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Department of Corrections on a felony probation violation charge.
Jacob Moss, 26, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Biloxi Police Department on a charge of felony child abuse.
Jake Helveston, 27, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance.
James Collier, 40, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on charges of grand larceny and failure to register as a sex offender.
Jennifer Barr, 36, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of an illegal substance.
Jimi Sanders, 29, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Jimmy George, 41, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Natalie Duvernay, 37, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Pass Christian Police on a felony malicious mischief charge.
Preston Bradford, 23, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 3, 2016, on felony charges of receiving stolen property, malicious mischief, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (meth and marijuana).
Rustie Smith, 46, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance.
Shelby Helton, 21, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on a charge of acquisition of a controlled substance by fraud.
Victoria Stephens, 29, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Vontrellis Coleman, 28, was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of armed robbery.
Comments