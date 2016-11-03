Felon who robbed informant of ‘buy’ money faces 10 years in prison

A Bay St. Louis man who officials say robbed an informant of marked money during a gun and drug deal has admitted he’s a felon — and he used a firearm.
Destin Dominique Johnson, 27, faces a prison term of up to 10 years at his sentencing on Feb. 1. He pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson and another man were arrested near Pass Christian on June 27 after a confidential informant told federal agents he’d been robbed during the purchase of a .40-caliber pistol and crack cocaine.
Johnson and Rayfield “Simon” Vaughn Jr. had been targeted in an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Johnson was on probation for mayhem, which is a crime that mutilates, disfigures or disables a person’s limb or other body part.
He was convicted of mayhem after his 2012 arrest in a Valentine’s Day assault at the Diamondhead Country Club. Hancock County officials described the assault as a “beating-for-hire” in a love-triangle dispute.
Johnson’s probation was revoked after his arrest on the firearm charge.
Vaughan is held pending trial.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
