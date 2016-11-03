Biloxi man accused in sexual assault of 4-year-old

Police arrested a 24-year-old Biloxi man after he tried to get a 4-year-old child to meet him outside one night, Detective Grandver Everett said.
The child was at a relative’s home and the man tried to convince an adult to let the child come out, authorities said. The adult became suspicious and told the child’s parents, Everett said.
The man was a friend of the child’s family.
The child’s description of their relationship indicates he had been sexually assaulting the child, Everett said.
The man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery Wednesday night in the 500 block of Howard Avenue.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set a bond of $150,000.
The Sun Herald does not identify defendants in sex crimes unless are arrested on more than one felony charge, have been indicted or are in a position of trust, such as a teacher or coach.
