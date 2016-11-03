Man abused child, causing ‘significant injuries,’ police say

Police have arrested a man they say has caused “significant injuries” to an 8-year-old child, and has left several scars and bruises on the child’s body.
Jacob Deon Moss, 26, of Biloxi, was arrested on a felony child abuse charge Wednesday after a complaint was filed at the Biloxi Police Department.
It appears the injuries were inflicted over a period of about three months at Moss’ home, Detective Grandver Everett said.
Moss was taken into custody in the 200 block of Stennis Drive.
The child, whose gender is not being released, was taken into protective custody, Everett said. Details on the child’s injuries also were not released.
Moss was booked at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bond at $100,000.
A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Moss on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the jail docket shows. The charge is from his arrest April 23, 2015, by Biloxi police. He had been released on a $25,000 bond.
