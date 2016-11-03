Airman was packed for deployment when they allegedly stole his stuff

Two Biloxi women burglarized a serviceman’s apartment while he was preparing to move out for a deployment, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Laura Brown and Amber Turnage allegedly stole furniture and electronics from the man’s apartment Oct. 31 and moved the items into Turnage’s apartment next door to his apartment.
Someone who saw the belongings being taken reported it to deputies.
The man, who’s in the Air Force, identified his belongings after deputies searched Turnage’s apartment and a shed owned by Brown, the sheriff said. Brown lives three units away from the serviceman.
