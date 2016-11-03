South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Nov. 2, 2016.

Juvaris Daily, 30, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, improper equipment, failure to show proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license and resisting or obstructing arrest charges.
Stephan Battle, 34, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance, old fines and return per court order charges.
Amber Turnage, 35, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a charge of burglary - breaking and entering - or home invasion.
Brianca Oatis, 21, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a business.
Candice Collins, 31, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on vehicle theft, providing false information, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and failure of an operator to maintain insurance card charges.
Carlos Varnado, 25, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Davorius Moore, 24, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a charge of sexual battery.
Don Carter, 40, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on two counts of simple assault of a police officer and on a controlled substances violation charge.
Jonathan Beasley, 43, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Database.
Kenneth Brown, 20, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on attempted grand larceny, resisting or obstructing arrest and possession of marijuana.
Michael Caughhorn, 34, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Randy Stallworth, 51, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Rosalyn Shaw, 27, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on two counts of simple assault of a policeman.
Sam Permenter, 28, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and improper equipment charges.
Talmade Kelly, 40, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a warrant for felony bad checks and an uttering forgery charge.
William Chaney, 26, was arrested Nov. 2, 2016, on a possession of marijuana charge.
Comments