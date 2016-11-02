Convicted rapist failed to register Harrison County address, indictment says

A sex offender convicted of raping young girls failed to notify authorities of his address in Harrison County for more than a year, a federal indictment says.
Jack Hand, 40, has since moved to the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, where he was arrested last month on the indictment from Gulfport.
Hand pleaded not guilty Monday in Gulfport on a charge of failing to register his address.
He crossed state lines and knowingly failed to register and update his information, the indictment says.
He had been in Harrison County from July 2015 until the time the indictment was filed Aug. 23 and did not update his registry information, the document alleges.
Hand was taken before a federal judge in Little Rock on Oct. 12. He was brought to South Mississippi to face the charge in Gulfport.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. set a trial date on a court calendar that starts Dec. 12.
According to sex offender registries, Hand was convicted in the rapes of two girls, ages 13 and 14, on March 26, 1998, in Otsego County, New York. The rapes occurred July 4, 1997.
Hand also was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in Escambia and Columbia Counties in Florida in 2006 and 2008.
He lived in Williamsport, Pennyslvania in 2011, and last registered his address in 2014, showing he lived in Oneonta, New York.
Hand had worked at a roofing job in Arkansas for two weeks before his arrest, a document shows.
