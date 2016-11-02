Two arrested in Boot Outlet theft, third person sought

Two people have been arrested and a third person is sought in connection with a felony shoplifting complaint reported at the Boot Outlet on Oct. 15, a police official said.
Police arrested Nicole Harvey, 30, of Moss Point on Friday after receiving a tip that she was in Bay St. Louis, Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release Wednesday.
Police arrested Ryan Simmons, also 30, on Sunday after learning Pascagoula police had arrested him on an unrelated charge.
Harvey, Simmons and another person are accused of leaving the Boot Outlet with what appeared to be mostly clothes and driving off in a sport utility vehicle. The store is in the 6700 block of Mississippi 63.
Police released a surveillance picture of the suspects Oct. 18.
Pascagoula police arrested Simmons on a charge of possession of meth, the Jackson County jail docket shows. Simmons also is held on a probation warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
No information has been released on the third person sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711.
Tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877- 787-5898 or go to www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments