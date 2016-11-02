Woman pleads guilty in ‘buckets of meth water’ case

A Pearlington woman who was attempting to sell meth at a truck stop while a federal agent drained buckets of meth-laced toilet water from her home’s plumbing system has admitted she’s a meth distributor.
Chiquita Acker, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in a case involving meth believed brought to South Mississippi during a trip to the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Acker faces 10 years to life in prison when U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentences her on Jan. 27. She pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
On April 8, federal agents followed Acker to the Flying J Travel stop in Gulfport and interrupted a two-pound meth deal. She had the meth in a shoe box in the trunk of her vehicle, according to the testimony of a Homeland Security Investigations agent.
Meanwhile, other federal agents went to her home and tried to get in her front door. They reported they heard the sound of a toilet flushing over and over. One agent broke off a drain pipe and collected five 3-gallon buckets of wastewater that tested positive for the presence of meth, the agent said.
Tosh “Bugga” Humphrey, 36, of Slidell, La., and Roy “Red” Tatum, 41, of Palestine, Texas, were identified as the men who were visiting in her home when the toilet began flushing.
Humphrey and Tatum have been offered a plea deal. They were brought to court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.
HSI began investigating the case after receiving a tip that a man named “Bugga” was planning to attend the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend and was bringing three pounds of meth.
