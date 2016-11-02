Ex-firefighter pleads guilty to one charge, awaits trial on another

While awaiting trial in a case involving a stolen golf cart, former firefighter John Noble confessed to bringing a stolen SUV from New Orleans to Long Beach.
Noble, 35, is one of two Mississippi Coast firefighters arrested a year ago on state charges involving the the golf cart theft.
The charge related to the stolen SUV, transportation of a stolen vehicle, is in federal court and Noble pleaded guilty on Monday.
Noble crossed state lines with a 2013 Ford Expedition on Feb. 1, 2014, according to a bill of information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
As part of his plea deal, Noble admitted bringing the stolen SUV from New Orleans, La., to Long Beach, court records show.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of post-release supervision.
Judge Sul Ozerden will sentence him Feb. 10. And the prison term imposed must be served in addition to what Noble could receive if found guilty on the state charge, the plea agreement shows.
Ozerden set a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Noble was a full-time firefighter in D’Iberville and a part-time firefighter in Pass Christian when he and Jason Hair, 38, were arrested in the golf cart case on Oct. 6, 2015.
Hair was a full-time Pass Christian firefighter.
At the time, Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the firefighters were suspected in the theft of a golf cart from a home in the Timber Ridge subdivision on Sept. 30, 2015.
The theft was recorded by a surveillance camera in the subdivision, he said, and the investigation revealed information that led to the involvement of other law enforcement agencies.
A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Noble on a charge of receiving stolen property, and Hair on a charge of grand larceny.
Both are free on bond on their state charges.
