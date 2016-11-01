Libby Denyer, a former state worker, admits distributing crystal meth

Former state worker Elizabeth “Libby” Denyer of Ocean Springs has admitted distributing crystal meth in Jackson County for more than two years.
Denyer pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth from August 2014 until Oct. 6, court records show.
She faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of post-release supervision.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden will sentence her on Feb. 10.
She faced 10 years to life in prison on indicted charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office later charged her and a co-defendant with a drug-trafficking crime with a potentially lower prison term.
Denyer is a former employee of the state Department of Marine Resources and the University of Southern Mississippi’s Cedar Point office in Ocean Springs. She is the daughter of Ocean Springs Alderman Greg Denyer.
One co-defendant, Dustin Powell, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Oct. 24. He will be sentenced Jan. 27.
Ozerden has allowed Denyer and Powell to remain free on bond.
The third co-defendant, Michael Worrell, is being prosecuted in federal court in San Diego.
Comments