South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 31, 2016.

Christopher Grizzle, 31, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Aaron Jackson, 22, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a possession of marijuana charge.
Albert Wainwright, 36, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Bobby Fairley, 43, was arrested on auto burglary, commercial burglary, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false ID information charges.
Cassandra Craig, 30, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a probation warrant charge.
Grayson Presnell, 29, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on felony 4th DUI, no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license and requirement of motorcycle operator’s license.
Jeffrey Bowen, 29, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Jessie McCuin, 27, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on warrants for drive-by shooting and transfer of a controlled substance.
Larry Hodge, 55, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Michael Friedman, 39, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass and shoplifting charges.
Ras Hoskins, 18, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Shane Shelby, 30, was indicted Oct. 31, 2016, on two counts of burglary of a storage unit, burglary of a commercial burglary and taking away of a motor vehicle.
Shannon Hossman, 45, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on a charge of 3rd degree arson.
Shonnon Carlson, 32, was arrested Oct. 31, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of pharmaceuticals, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or synthethic cannabinoids.
Comments