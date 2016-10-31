She had the money, but didn’t make payments on her rental

A woman who rented a car two months ago and quit making payments has been arrested on an embezzlement charge, police said.
Sabrina Consuela Jackson, 37, was arrested Sunday morning and her husband was released with no charge after Jackson took full responsibility for it, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Jackson had rented the car Sept. 2 and was still using it.
“Apparently, she and her husband were having issues,” Bromen said.
“The husband said he was sending her the money to pay it but she stopped paying.”
Jackson was booked at the Harrison County jail Sunday morning. She was released on a $10,000 bond in about an hour, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
