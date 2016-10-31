Homicides triple in Pearl River County this year

Pearl River County typically has only one or two homicides a year. But its killings tripled over the weekend with the county’s fifth and sixth homicides of the year, Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said.
Both deaths occurred Saturday night.
Amanda L. Guerra-Collier, 35, of Picayune, was first arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed a man. Neighbors on Hunt Road found the victim, who identified her as his assailant, but the man died in surgery, Tucker said.
Her charge was upgraded to murder.
The man’s name has not been released yet.
Richard L. Carver, 18, was arrested after a Slidell, Louisiana, man was fatally shot at his home on Davis Dawsey Road, Tucker said.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the shooting victim as Mark Johnson, 39, according to the Picayune Item.
Tucker said Collier and Carver were being held at the county jail pending court appearances.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
