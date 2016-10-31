South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for week ending Oct. 30

Alfred Pennington IV, 31, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a hold on a fraud charge from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.
Horacio Miranda, 30, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Antonio Olaguez, 27, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Sabrina Consuela Jackson, 37, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement by contract.
Donald Kevin Goff, 42, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Kevin Gaines Smith, 40, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on an NCIC hit.
Kristi Michelle Dukes, 36, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a court order involving three counts of transfer of a controlled substance.
Auriel Denea Khoury, 26, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a controlled substance charge and a misdemeanor contempt charge.
Joshua Dicus, 19, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of shoplifting.
Robert H. Wright, 39, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Ethan John Pearson, 34, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a hold from an unspecified agency.
Brett Michael Gregory, 26, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Jamie Fitzgerald Watson, 45, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth.
Ryan Edward Derryl Simmons, 30, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth.
Nicole Nicolette Harvey, 30, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of shoplifting.
Amanda Danielle Thomas, 39, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth, and misdemeanor charges of DUI, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct;/failure to comply, and petit larceny.
Fatimah Amera Mustafa, 34, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Larry Connell Curley, 60, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a court order involving a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Melvin Dewayne Hill, 35, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Rachel Renee Boone, 33, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a hold from the Louisiana Department of Corrections involving a burglary conviction.
Timothy Johnson, 27, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of violation of probation.
Pamela Swan, 50, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of possession of meth.
Alice Stewart, 23, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.
Daniel Lee, 36, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Voneric Dampeer, 24, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of sale of cocaine.
Michael Herrin, 45, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of possession of meth.
Virgie Saucier, 49, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of possession of meth.
Annalyse Crane, 30, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of grand larceny.
Jacob Winstead, 38, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of possession of controlled substance.
Breena Willis, 26, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of hindering prosecution.
Tekontiki Harris, 35, was arrested Oct. 27 on the charges of possession with intent and felony eluding.
Tonya Hoda, 36, was arrested Oct. 27 on the charges of credit card fraud, shoplifting, public drunk, petit larceny and providing false information.
Robert Miller, 25, was arrested Oct. 27 on two counts felony shoplifting.
Edward Smith, 21, was arrested Oct. 27 on the charges of possession of weapon by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Kassie Baxter, 33, was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of grand larceny.
Joel Bosarge, 37, was arrested Oct. 27 on two counts felony shoplifting.
Andrew Barstow, 37, was arrested Oct. 27 on the charges of possession of meth, driving with suspended license, failure to dim lights and providing false information.
David Johnson, 55, was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of possession of meth.
Johnny Ellis, 55, was arrested Oct. 26 on the charges of burglary and embezzlement.
Melissa Seitz, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Hingle, 28, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Demetric Jackson, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of violation of probation.
Christopher Parker, 29, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of commercial burglary.
Tammy Fodrie, 45, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of meth.
Clarence Pelton, 50, was arrested Oct. 26 on tow counts failure to register a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Bobinger, 50, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession with intent.
Curtis Johnson Jr., 24, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of violation of probation.
Mark Harris, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 on the charges of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Anthony Gomes, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Mardi Gollot, 19, was arrested Oct. 26 on the charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Rashida Johnson, 32, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a controlled substances violation charge.
Alana Jumonville, 25, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a credit card fraud charge and on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Nicholas Guice, 35, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on probation warrant charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
William Richardson, 51, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on an attempted burglary charge.
Zachary Wallace, 20, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Michael Watkins, 25, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a transfer of a controlled substance charge.
Michael Smith, 26, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent, and on charges for felony fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, two counts of contempt of court, resisting arrest by flight, improper turn failure to signal, ran stop sign, speeding, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, no proof of insurance, no drivers license and simple domestic assault.
Kenneth Malley, 44, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on probation warrant and failure to appear charges.
Merle Kirkley, 32, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a burglary charge.
George Hilton, 21, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Ian Gunter, 33, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.
Jason Vonburg, 42, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Edward Holmes, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on three counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Desiree Wild, 33, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Garig Cockerham, 50, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on an unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted felon charge.
Cleophus Johnson Jr., 29, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Christopher Smith, 33, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Christian Lee, 24, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Chanda Case, 28, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance with intent charge, and on two bench warrants for contempt of court.
Austin Stephens, 20, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on two probation warrant charges for burglary of a vehicle and a petit larceny charge.
Bryan Hilliard, 26, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Carl Young, Jr., 32, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on felony pursuit and possession of stolen property charges.
Tabitha Crumpler, 37, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Trieu Nguyen, 20, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals and reckless driving charges.
Ronnie Hedrick, 24, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Kelly Moses, 59, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a controlled substance violations charge.
Jairus Milton, 41, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and burglary charges.
Joseph Gray, 49, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Jennifer Connolly, 39, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on an uttering forgery charge.
Latoya Jules, 33, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement.
Danielle Fayard, 42, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a charge of forged, false or fraudulent prescription.
Desmond Caver, 27, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Daniel Foster, 35, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Gary Mucha, 36, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, running a red light and driving with a suspended license charges.
Gabriel Curtis, 39, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Cynthia Anders, 35, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on desecration or non-support of a child under 18, DUI, no license and no insurance charges.