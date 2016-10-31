South Mississippi felony mugshots from Oct. 29-30

Rachel Renee Boone, 33, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a hold from the Louisiana Department of Corrections involving a burglary conviction.
Larry Connell Curley, 60, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a court order involving a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Melvin Dewayne Hill, 35, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Fatimah Amera Mustafa, 34, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Amanda Danielle Thomas, 39, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth, and misdemeanor charges of DUI, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct;/failure to comply, and petit larceny.
Jamie Fitzgerald Watson, 45, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth.
Brett Michael Gregory, 26, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Ryan Edward Derryl Simmons, 30, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth.
Nicole Nicolette Harvey, 30, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of shoplifting.
Joshua Dicus, 19, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of shoplifting.
Ethan John Pearson, 34, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a hold from an unspecified agency.
Robert H. Wright, 39, was arrested Oct. 29, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Auriel Denea Khoury, 26, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a controlled substance charge and a misdemeanor contempt charge.
Kevin Gaines Smith, 40, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on an NCIC hit.
Kristi Michelle Dukes, 36, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a court order involving three counts of transfer of a controlled substance.
Donald Kevin Goff, 42, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Sabrina Consuela Jackson, 37, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement by contract.
Horacio Miranda, 30, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Antonio Olaguez, 27, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Alfred Pennington IV, 31, was arrested Oct. 30, 2016, on a hold on a fraud charge from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.
