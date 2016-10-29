Deputies had held petty officer in child porn case. Now feds have him.

Casey Minnick, 29, was a Navy chief petty officer at Hancock County’s Stennis Space Center when he was arrested in March on state charges of child pornography.
Now the Long Beach man is held for federal marshals on charges he had tens of thousands of pornographic pictures and videos of child bondage, sex acts and sexual humiliation of children as young as infants.
Harrison County sheriff’s investigators arrested Minnick in March on three counts of possession of child porn.
At the time, he was assigned to the Underwater Anti-Submarine Warfare Command at Stennis. He was freed from the Harrison County jail on a $60,000 bond.
Homeland Security Investigations arrested him Monday. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court and was denied bond in a detention hearing Thursday, records show.
Minnick is accused of committing the crimes in Long Beach.
Indictment gives details
An indictment alleges Minnick knowingly received images of children involved in sexual activity while using a computer, a modem and the internet. The indictment lists the dates of June 21 and Sept. 6 in 2015 and Jan. 16.
On March 31, the day sheriff’s investigators arrested Minnick, he was found with external and portable hard drives with files of pornographic pictures and videos of children, the indictment said.
Prosecutors want him to forfeit electronic devices including two laptops, a desktop tower, three smartphones, CDs, DVDs, hard drives and thumb drives, the indictment said.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden has set trial on a court calendar that starts Jan. 3.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
