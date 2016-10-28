Photos, video help police identify, arrest burglary, fraud suspect

Tips from the public helped Biloxi police nab a woman wanted for credit card fraud and burglary of a vehicle Friday.
Sgt. O’Neil Adams said investigators arrested Megan Lynne Schmidt, 34, after she allegedly broke into a vehicle and used a stolen credit card at two Biloxi businesses. Investigators obtained surveillance video of the suspect and circulated pictures to media with a request to help identify the female.
Thanks to several tips received from the public, police positively identified Schmidt as the suspect in the videos, Adams said.
The owner of the vehicle and credit card reported the burglary on Oct. 21. It occurred off the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard, Adams said.
In March, the Gulfport police arrested Schmidt for possession of methamphetamine and three vials of morphine.
On Oct. 3, her bonding agency surrendered Schmidt to the Harrison County jail for those charges.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set no bond on Schmidt since she was already out on bond for the previous charges. Schmidt was taken to Harrison County jail.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
