Official: Woman stole Dollar Store worker’s card and spent $70

A Pass Christian woman stole a credit card from a Dollar Store worker in Saucier and charged $70 in merchandise with it at several other stores, sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
Investigators arrested Tonya Lashaun Hoda, 36, of Meaut Road, Thursday on a charge of credit card fraud.
She bought “little things,” Judy said. “It was nothing big. Just $70 total. And the charge is a felony.”
Deputies also arrested her on misdemeanor warrants on charges of shoplifting, public drunkenness, petit larceny and providing false information. The larceny charge involves the theft of the credit card, Judy said.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set her bond on the felony at $15,000. Her misdemeanor bonds, preset by the court, total $1,500.
She remained in custody Friday afternoon.
