Man admits he’s a drug-using gun-toter; armed holdup case pending

A man arrested on federal charges after an arrest on an armed robbery charge has pleaded guilty to being an unlawful drug user who owns guns.
Dewayne “Doochie” Bowie, 21, faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of probation. He faced more prison time on multiple counts in a federal indictment before he accepted a plea deal Tuesday.
The prison term U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden imposes on Jan. 27 must be served in addition to any other prison term Bowie receives, a court record says. His armed robbery charge from an arrest in Gulfport is pending.
Bowie also has agreed to forfeit a Glock .40-caliber pistol, a Ruger 9mm pistol and any ammunition he had.
He pleaded guilty on two counts of unlawful drug user or addict in possession of a firearm. Federal law prohibits a known drug user or addict from having a firearm.
Gulfport police had arrested him Aug. 10 on an armed robbery charge and they found him with a Glock. Bowie was released from jail on bond.
Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrested him three days later. The Glock’s serial number had been removed, and he was found with a Ruger, an ATF agent’s affidavit said.
Bowie had been jailed seven times since he was 18, including five arrests on marijuana charges. His felony charges included, two counts of armed robbery, auto theft, attempted commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools. Harrison County grand juries found insufficient evidence to indict him.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
