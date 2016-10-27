‘Drug house’ suspect gets away after high-speed chase in Jackson County

An unidentified man authorities encountered during a drug-enforcement operation is at-large following a high-speed chase that began in the Escatawpa community Thursday afternoon.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were conducting surveillance on a “known drug house” when they saw a vehicle leave the home shortly after 2 p.m., Capt. Curtis Spiers said.
The deputies followed the vehicle onto Mississippi 613 and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused and sped up in an attempt to flee, Spiers said.
During the pursuit, the deputies saw the driver toss items out of the window several different times along the highway and run other vehicles off the roadway.
“He ran several vehicles off the road,” Spiers said.
Other patrol cars responded to the chase and set up spike strips along the highway, which flattened the tires of the fleeing vehicle and slowed it down. This prompted the driver to turn onto a dirt road, then drive across an empty field.
While in the field, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot, running into nearby woods, where deputies lost him, Spiers said.
However, officers searched several areas along the highway and recovered the items thrown from the vehicle, which included drugs and paraphernalia. Deputies believe the drugs to be methamphetamine, based on initial appearance, though lab tests are pending, Spiers said.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063 or 769-3065 or Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898.
