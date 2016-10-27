Being parked in an alley isn’t illegal, but what cops found was

A homeless child sex offender found with meth in a Gulfport alley is on probation for failing to register his address twice in the past six years, officials said.
Clarence Eugene Pelton Jr., 50 now faces three felony charges: possession of meth and two probation warrants on convictions of failing to register his address in 2010 and 2011.
The Mississippi registry shows he last registered on July 20 and drives a burgundy Ford Explorer. He has used the alias names of Ben Fry, Benji Fry and Clarence Fry.
Pelton was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Rock, Wisconsin, on Aug. 18, 1994, the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry shows. He must update his registry information regularly the rest of his life.
Gulfport police found him in an alley late Monday night after someone called police about a suspicious vehicle. He was parked in the alley between 32nd and 33rd avenues, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Officers found meth and needles in his vehicle, Bromen said.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Pelton’s bond at $50,000.
Pelton was jailed early Tuesday. Mississippi Department of Corrections issued probation warrants after his arrest, requesting he be held with no bond, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
How does a sex offender stay registered?
Sex offenders can be homeless, Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
“But they have to give us the general vicinity of where they are staying and follow all other rules just like other sex offenders,” Judy said.
Once sex offenders have registered with the sheriff’s department in the county where they live, they are required to confirm or update their information every 90 days at a driver’s license office.
“If they don’t, the Department of Motor Vehicles notifies us automatically,” Judy said.
Pelton also was convicted in 1994 of jumping bond, failing to show up for court in the Wisconsin sex case.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments