Mobile mayor launches initiative to curb teen violence

The mayor of Mobile is launching a new initiative to help curb teen violence.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Wednesday he is launching the Youth Empowered for Success program.
So far this year, Stimpson says 12 teenagers in Mobile have died from gun violence.
Stimpson tells the Press-Register the initiative will address the city’s greatest challenge — reversing the effects of violence and securing a bright future for the children.
Stimpson says the program will work curb violence and the lack of employment and recreational opportunities for teenagers.
