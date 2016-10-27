South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016

Tammy Fodrie, 45, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of meth.
Anthony Gomes, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Mardi Gollot, 19, was arrested Oct. 26 on the charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Mark Harris, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 on the charges of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Michael Bobinger, 50, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession with intent.
Christopher Parker, 29, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of commercial burglary.
Clarence Pelton, 50, was arrested Oct. 26 on tow counts failure to register a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance.
Curtis Johnson Jr., 24, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of violation of probation.
Demetric Jackson, 22, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of violation of probation.
Johnny Ellis, 55, was arrested Oct. 26 on the charges of burglary and embezzlement.
Melissa Seitz, 35, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Hingle, 28, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
