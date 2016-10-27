Have you seen this woman? Biloxi police say she may have stolen a credit card

Biloxi police are looking for a woman they say is using a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle on U.S. 90.
Biloxi police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said in a press release that a vehicle was burglarized on Friday while it was parked in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi sometime around 7 p.m.
A credit card was stolen from the car and was later used at two businesses in Biloxi. Adams said surveillance video from the businesses showed the same woman using the card.
She is wanted for questioning in reference to the credit card theft and burglary.
Anyone with any information can call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
