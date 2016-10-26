Man on probation for fraud fails to appear on fraud charge, sheriff says

A driver who was stopped for acting suspiciously had failed to appear in court on a felony false pretense charge from 2006, records show.
And he was on probation for a conviction on the same charge, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Kenneth Paul Malley Jr., 44, of North Malley Road in Pass Christian, was arrested after a 6 p.m. traffic stop Tuesday on Mississippi 53.
The deputy who stopped Malley’s pickup truck learned he was wanted for failing to appear in Circuit Court in Gulfport on the pending fraud case, Peterson said. And he was under supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Malley was booked at the Harrison County jail with no bond on the failure-to-appear charge.
MDOC then obtained a probation warrant for him, also with no bond.
