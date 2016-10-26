South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 25, 2016.

Michael Smith, 26, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent, and on charges for felony fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, two counts of contempt of court, resisting arrest by flight, improper turn failure to signal, ran stop sign, speeding, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, no proof of insurance, no drivers license and simple domestic assault.
Alana Jumonville, 25, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a credit card fraud charge and on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Austin Stephens, 20, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on two probation warrant charges for burglary of a vehicle and a petit larceny charge.
Bryan Hilliard, 26, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Chanda Case, 28, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance with intent charge, and on two bench warrants for contempt of court.
Christian Lee, 24, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Christopher Smith, 33, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Desiree Wild, 33, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Edward Holmes, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on three counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Garig Cockerham, 50, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on an unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted felon charge.
George Hilton, 21, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Ian Gunter, 33, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.
Jason Vonburg, 42, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Kenneth Malley, 44, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on probation warrant and failure to appear charges.
Merle Kirkley, 32, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a burglary charge.
Michael Watkins, 25, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a transfer of a controlled substance charge.
Nicholas Guice, 35, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on probation warrant charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rashida Johnson, 32, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a controlled substances violation charge.
William Richardson, 51, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on an attempted burglary charge.
Zachary Wallace, 20, was arrested Oct. 25, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Comments