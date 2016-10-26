Unrelated visits to two homes led to unrelated drug charges

Deputy sheriffs went to two different homes for two different reasons and found something they didn’t expect at each both.
They found a Long Beach woman and a Saucier man wanted on unrelated felony drug warrants, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Deputies arrested Danielle Chanda Fayard, 42, of Long Beach, Monday on a charge of prescription forgery. They were looking for a fugitive at her home in the 18000 block of Tillman Road and realized she was wanted, Peterson said.
Fayard was booked at the county jail and released on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies arrested Edward Arnold Holmes, 58, Tuesday after responding to a domestic complaint at a home in the 24200 block of Old Highway 49. Holmes was wanted on three counts of sale of Oxycodone.
A check on Holmes’ identification also led to the discovery of his warrants, Peterson said.
Holmes’ charges allege he sold Oxycodone twice in June and once earlier this month, the jail docket shows.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set Holmes’ bonds at a total of $150,000.
Holmes remained in custody Wednesday.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
