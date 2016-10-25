Mother of suspected Mobile sex ring victim has day in court

The mother of a missing south Alabama teenager believed to be a victim of a family child sex abuse ring has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.
WPMI-TV reports that Chessie Wood on Monday pleaded guilty to the lesser misdemeanor offense. Wood, who has maintained her innocence, was one of several relatives charged in what prosecutors described as a sex abuse ring.
Chessie Wood told The Associated Press in 2014 that she didn’t know what was going on in the family until after her daughter’s disappearance.
Brittney Wood, 19, was last seen in 2012. Authorities believe she was among the victims of a group of relatives and friends who sexually abused children.
Brittney Wood was believed to have been with her uncle the night she disappeared. He later committed suicide.
