He shot a man in his face and will spend life in prison

Henry Earl Harvey received a life prison sentence Tuesday for shooting Eddie Briggs in the face and shoulder, killing him in Gulfport in 2015.
Judge Chris Schmidt imposed the penalty for murder in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Briggs was 29 when he was fatally shot in a courtyard between two buildings at Emerald Pines apartment complex after an argument inside an apartment. He was killed Jan. 27, 2015 and was on a sidewalk when Gulfport police reached the scene.
Harvey is 23.
A Harrison county jury convicted Harvey in a trial that ended last Thursday. The jury was given an option to consider manslaughter, and deliberated about 3 1/2 hours before finding him guilty of murder.
Harvey was on parole for burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession with intent to distribute synthetic narcotics, the jail docket shows. Those convictions involved crimes from 2011.
