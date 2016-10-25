Official: She took payments at cheer gym but kept the money

A 24-year-old woman faces an embezzlement charge alleging she stole $1,208 from a gym while working for the business on West Wortham Road.
Harrison County sheriff’s investigators arrested Erin Elizabeth Gardner, of Cypress Bayou Drive in Gulfport, on Monday.
An investigation revealed Gardner stole the money while working at the front desk at Cheer Zone Athletics, a cheerleading and sports instruction gym, Detective Lt. Coley Judy said.
“She accepted payments,” Judy said.
The money disappeared between August 22 and September 26, he said.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set bond at $5,000.
Gardner was released from the Harrison County jail about one hour after she was booked, the jail docket shows.
People who bail out of jail before a preliminary hearing are deemed to have waived that right. When that happens, a judge orders a criminal case sent to a grand jury for review without a hearing on the allegations.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
