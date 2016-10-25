South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 24, 2016

Tabitha Crumpler, 37, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Cynthia Anders, 35, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on desecration or non-support of a child under 18, DUI, no license and no insurance charges.
Daniel Foster, 35, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Danielle Fayard, 42, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a charge of forged, false or fraudulent prescription.
Desmond Caver, 27, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Gabriel Curtis, 39, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Gary Mucha, 36, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, running a red light and driving with a suspended license charges.
Jairus Milton, 41, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine and burglary charges.
Jennifer Connolly, 39, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on an uttering forgery charge.
John Williams, 25, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a hit on the National Crime Information Center database.
Joseph Gray, 49, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Kelly Moses, 59, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a controlled substance violations charge.
Latoya Jules, 33, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a charge of embezzlement.
Ronnie Hedrick, 24, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Trieu Nguyen, 20, was arrested Oct. 24, 2016, on failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals and reckless driving charges.
