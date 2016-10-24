Woman found dead in bayou identified. But how did she get there?

The woman found dead in Bayou Bernard four weeks ago has been identified as Priscilla Earl of Gulfport. But several questions remain, including how did she get there?
DNA tests and tattoos, including a rose stem on her lower right leg, have confirmed her identity, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Monday.
“The cause of death is pending due to lab tests,” he said.
Anyone who knows of her activity or where she was before she was found dead Sept. 27 is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
The 36-year-old woman’s body was found by a fisherman who reported he saw partially submerged remains stuck on some rocks at an inlet at Kremer’s Landing. The fishing spot and boat launch is on the west side of the Cowan Road bridge over the bayou.
Investigators began trying to identify her through missing-person reports in Harrison and neighboring counties.
Her body was taken to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy.
Hargrove said lab tests could provide more information regarding her death.
“But anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts before she was found dead should call the Gulfport Police Department,” Hargrove said.
