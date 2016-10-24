Neighbors accuse man of burglary but police find stolen gun instead

Neighbors on Reynoir Street accused a man of burglarizing their home, and he cooperated with police, who found a stolen gun in his home, Detective Steve Kelly said.
Police arrested Charles Michael Fair, 52, about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Reynoir Street.
Fair could not have fit in a window neighbors down the street said someone had entered, and he agreed to let police search his home to show he had no stolen items, Kelly said.
Police found a gun in his home and a check on the gun showed it was reported stolen six years ago.
“He said he didn’t know it was stolen,” Kelly said. “We know it was stolen and we know he was in possession of it, so it will be up to a grand jury to decide whether to indict him or no true bill him.”
Fair faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Fair’s bond at $5,000.
Fair was held at the Harrison County jail pending an initial court appearance.
Comments