South Mississippi mugshots from Oct. 22-23, 2016

Julius John Hayden, 30, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on a probation warrant and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.
Amanda Lynn Neff, 29, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda Raee Shows, 22, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a felony charge of simple assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of DUI and disorderly conduct/disobeying a lawful order.
Casee Danyel Swetman, 24, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Charles Michael Fair, 52, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a charge of possession of a stolen fireaRm.
Jared Allen Warren, 32, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a counterfeit note with intent to use it.
Lacheal Elisa Guiles, 28, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a charge of cultivation of marijuana.
Marie Julie Fikes, 43, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of careless driving and no proof of insurance.
Mario Lamont Caruthers, 33, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a parole warrant involving a cocaine possession conviction, and misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault, resisting arrest, no driver's license and DUI second offense.
Matthew Allen Shavers, 29, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on a fourth felony DUI charge, driving while licensed suspended because of a DUI and a probation warrant on a conviction of felony DUI third offense.
Matthew Wilson Furby, 31, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on a charge of possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of driving under a suspended license.
Phyllis Lynette Cockerham, 46, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a charge of fugitive from justice from the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
Porter Ray Whitehead, 48, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on a charge of possession of meth.
Robert Andrew Johnson, 51, was arrested Oct 22, 2013, on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, hydromorphone and buprenorphine, and misdemeanor charges of driving under a suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of pharmaceuticals and three counts of improper turn by failure to signal.
Robert Theodore Avrard, 26, was arrested Oct. 22, 2016, on a probation warrant while on a grand larceny conviction.
Seth Adam Mills, 29, was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, on a charge of possession of opiates.
